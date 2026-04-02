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April fee hikes: Residents to face rising costs for transport, utilities, and services

NEWS
02-04-2026 20:24 HKT
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A wave of price adjustments and policy changes is taking effect across Hong Kong this April, impacting everything from daily commutes and electricity bills to business operations and overseas travel.

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The most significant change for many residents involves the popular public transport concession scheme. Starting April 3, the flat HK$2 fare for the elderly and eligible persons with disabilities will shift to a new "HK$2 or 80 percent off" model.

Under this updated arrangement, beneficiaries will still pay only HK$2 if the original adult fare is HK$10 or less.

However, for any journey where the adult fare exceeds HK$10, users will instead be charged 20 percent of the full price.

Energy costs are also seeing a shift, though the impact varies by provider. Customers of CLP Power will see a slight increase in their net electricity tariff as the fuel adjustment charge rises to 39.8 cents per unit, representing a minor uptick from the beginning of the year.

Conversely, HK Electric customers will benefit from a temporary decrease in their April bills due to a lower fuel surcharge.

However, the company has cautioned that if global fuel prices remain high, residents should expect a significant upward adjustment starting in the middle of the year.

Travelers and commuters will feel the pinch as well. Six major ferry routes serving the outlying islands, including those to Cheung Chau and Lamma Island, have raised their fares by up to 12.5 percent as of April 1.

In the skies, major carriers like Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Greater Bay Airlines have hiked their fuel surcharges by as much as 34 percent in response to volatile jet fuel prices.

Additionally, the tax concession for electric private cars under the "One-for-One Replacement" scheme officially expired at the end of March, meaning new buyers will no longer benefit from those specific tax breaks, though incentives for commercial electric vehicles will continue through 2028.

Beyond daily living expenses, the cost of doing business and communicating via mail is also rising.

For the first time in nearly three decades, business registration fees have increased by 10 percent, with one-year certificates now costing HK$2,200.

Furthermore, Hongkong Post will implement a postage hike on April 13, raising the cost of a standard local letter to HK$2.40.

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