Police subdue agitated man during domestic dispute in Sham Shui Po

A late-night disturbance in Sham Shui Po drew significant public attention on Friday after residents filmed police officers struggling to restrain an emotional man in the middle of a busy intersection.

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The incident unfolded at approximately 1am this morning near the junction of Shek Kip Mei Street and Apliu Street. While officers were responding to a call for assistance, they encountered a man who had become highly agitated.

To prevent the situation from escalating and to ensure public safety, multiple officers worked together to pin the individual to the pavement.

The commotion, characterized by the man’s loud shouts of pain and claims that his arm was being broken, echoed through the neighborhood and alerted nearby residents and passersby.

Footage of the encounter, captured from a high-vantage point by a neighbor in a nearby residential building, quickly circulated on social media platforms.

The video shows the man struggling intensely against the officers while a crowd of onlookers gathered at the scene to witness the struggle.

It is understood that the confrontation stemmed from an underlying family dispute.

Once the man’s emotions had stabilized, authorities determined that no criminal activity had taken place and no injuries were reported.

After receiving a formal warning from the police, the man was released on-site, and no arrests were made in connection with the event.