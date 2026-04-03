Taxi driver assaulted by group in Yuen Long after dispute over blocked view

A late-night confrontation in Yuen Long escalated into violence early Friday morning after a taxi driver was reportedly attacked by a group of men he had asked to move.

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The incident occurred shortly before 3am this morning along Kau Yuk Road in Yuen Long.

According to local authorities, a 57-year-old taxi driver, surnamed Lau, had parked his vehicle near the above when he encountered a group of non-ethnic Chinese men standing directly in front of his cab.

When Lau attempted to drive away, he found his line of sight obstructed by the group.

Hoping to clear his path, the driver exited his vehicle to request that the men move further along the sidewalk.

This request triggered a heated dispute, and two members of the group began punching the driver in the head.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Emergency responders arriving at the location found the driver bleeding from head injuries, though he remained conscious. He was subsequently transported to Pok Oi Hospital for medical treatment.

Police have officially classified the case as "wounding."

The investigation is currently being handled by the Yuen Long police district, and no arrests have been made so far.