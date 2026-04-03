Six injured in three-vehicle collision on Prince Edward Road East

A morning commute in San Po Kong was disrupted on Friday after a three-vehicle accident left six people injured and triggered significant traffic delays heading toward Kwun Tong.

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The collision occurred at 10.14am this morning on the Prince Edward Road East flyover, near the Shek Ku Lung Road Playground.

The incident involved a private car, a light goods vehicle, and a minibus.

Among the six individuals injured were three men, two women, and one young boy.

Emergency services arrived shortly after the crash to provide medical assistance and transport the victims for further care.

Following the accident, the Transport Department announced the immediate closure of several lanes on the flyover heading toward Kwun Tong.

Motorists were restricted to the remaining open lanes, leading to heavy congestion in the area throughout the morning.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.