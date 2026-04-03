logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Record-breaking crowds throng West Kowloon Station as five-day holiday begins

NEWS
03-04-2026 12:10 HKT
logo
logo
logo
+1

The Easter and Ching Ming Festival long weekend kicked off on Friday with massive crowds as authorities anticipate over six million people moving through Hong Kong’s borders over the next five days.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Immigration Department expects approximately 6.44 million passenger trips via sea, land, and air checkpoints during the holiday period running from April 3 to 7.

Today marks the peak for land departures, with an estimated 712,000 people heading out of the city.

By early morning, the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station was already overwhelmed by travelers, with visual reports from social media and travel experts showing a sea of people packed into the concourse as early as 6am.

Many commuters described the congestion as overwhelming, with some estimating a one-hour wait just to clear immigration.

Timothy Chui Ting-pong, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Association, noted during a radio program that bookings for mainland Chinese tour groups have surged by 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

This spike in organized travel was evident at the station, where large groups gathered alongside independent travelers heading north for vacations or traditional tomb-sweeping rituals.

The surge in demand has already exhausted ticket supplies, with electronic displays showing that short-haul trains to destinations such as Guangzhou, Fujian, and Hunan are completely sold out for the day.

The congestion extended beyond the ticket halls and security checkpoints.

Long queues were reported at station restrooms, with dozens of people waiting at any given time, while traffic outside the terminal remained heavily gridlocked.

In response to the crush of travelers, the Immigration Department has urged the public to plan their journeys carefully, avoid peak hours whenever possible, and stay tuned to live traffic updates to navigate the holiday rush safely.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
6 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
13 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
18 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
18 hours ago
Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
19 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.