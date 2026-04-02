logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Sino Group launches 'GoCircular' with over 30 brands to champion the circular economy

NEWS
02-04-2026 21:17 HKT
logo
logo
logo
+1

Sino Group launched its first cross-district, cross-sector 'GoCircular' experiential campaign on Thursday, with five major malls joining hands with over 30 brands to promote circular economy upcycling.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The campaign will mobilise 140 residential and commercial properties and clubhouses across its portfolio to promote waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

From today to April 12, Sino Group shopping malls—including Olympian City, tmtplaza, Citywalk, Gold Coast Piazza, and Lee Tung Avenue—are hosting a series of enriching activities, such as charity bazaars, green start-up showcases, and upcycling workshops.

"The circular economy is more than a concept; it is a way of living we hope everyone finds accessible and enjoyable,” Bella Chhoa, Chief Commercial Officer of Sino Group, said during the opening ceremony.
 
The "Showcase of Upcycled Creations by Local Green Start-ups" at Olympian City kicks off first to set the stage for the campaign, featuring 12 green-technology partners, young creators, upcycling designers, and local start-ups.
 
Throughout the six-day fair, green start-ups, including Foods with Benefits, incubated by the Hong Kong Science Park, will demonstrate how innovative technologies redefine waste through practical circular economy solutions.

The brand’s co-founder, Matey Yordanov, pointed out that the stereotype of sustainability products being overpriced or not functional still persists among the general public in Hong Kong, posing a challenge to raising awareness on related topics.

This hurdle, surprisingly, inspired them to remove sustainability information from their packaging, the opposite approach of other brands, allowing the public to participate in the upcycling process in a more subtle way.

Another participating brand, Not Only Powder, explained that by converting heavy, perishable fruits into light powders, they significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and packaging.

"We focus on this underestimated waste, which is very common in Hong Kong," said co-founder Fioni Fong. "The general perception is that these items should just be thrown away, but we collect them and transform them into new products."

Another local brand, Breer, upcycles by using 20 grams of surplus bread from bakeries per brew, which also saves water, landfill space, and carbon dioxide emissions.

Visitors can also participate in workshops hosted by the local woodcraft brand Start from Zero. The event features installations made from reclaimed wood, as well as upcycled wooden flooring workshops where the public can learn how to transform old flooring into practical items such as bottle openers, decorative trays, and coasters.

Following the Olympian City fair, the campaign will continue at Citywalk with a large-scale used book charity sale promoting the joy of reading, running from tomorrow to April 7.

Other highlights include a market introducing circular living through coffee at Lee Tung Avenue, followed by a second-hand toy exchange encouraging children to cherish resources and share at tmtplaza.

The events will wrap up with an Eco-Creative Market fostering neighbourhood connections at Gold Coast Piazza on April 11.

Furthermore, Sino Property Services is organising community markets and upcycling workshops at the clubhouses of more than 20 residential properties it manages, inviting residents to practise resource reuse and neighbourhood sharing in homely surroundings.

A curated selection of eco-friendly items will help used goods re-enter daily life, strengthening local connections.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
6 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
13 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
18 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
18 hours ago
Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
19 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.