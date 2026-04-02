Sino Group launches 'GoCircular' with over 30 brands to champion the circular economy

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Sino Group launched its first cross-district, cross-sector 'GoCircular' experiential campaign on Thursday, with five major malls joining hands with over 30 brands to promote circular economy upcycling.

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The campaign will mobilise 140 residential and commercial properties and clubhouses across its portfolio to promote waste reduction, reuse, and recycling.

From today to April 12, Sino Group shopping malls—including Olympian City, tmtplaza, Citywalk, Gold Coast Piazza, and Lee Tung Avenue—are hosting a series of enriching activities, such as charity bazaars, green start-up showcases, and upcycling workshops.

"The circular economy is more than a concept; it is a way of living we hope everyone finds accessible and enjoyable,” Bella Chhoa, Chief Commercial Officer of Sino Group, said during the opening ceremony.



The "Showcase of Upcycled Creations by Local Green Start-ups" at Olympian City kicks off first to set the stage for the campaign, featuring 12 green-technology partners, young creators, upcycling designers, and local start-ups.



Throughout the six-day fair, green start-ups, including Foods with Benefits, incubated by the Hong Kong Science Park, will demonstrate how innovative technologies redefine waste through practical circular economy solutions.

The brand’s co-founder, Matey Yordanov, pointed out that the stereotype of sustainability products being overpriced or not functional still persists among the general public in Hong Kong, posing a challenge to raising awareness on related topics.

This hurdle, surprisingly, inspired them to remove sustainability information from their packaging, the opposite approach of other brands, allowing the public to participate in the upcycling process in a more subtle way.

Another participating brand, Not Only Powder, explained that by converting heavy, perishable fruits into light powders, they significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and packaging.

"We focus on this underestimated waste, which is very common in Hong Kong," said co-founder Fioni Fong. "The general perception is that these items should just be thrown away, but we collect them and transform them into new products."

Another local brand, Breer, upcycles by using 20 grams of surplus bread from bakeries per brew, which also saves water, landfill space, and carbon dioxide emissions.

Visitors can also participate in workshops hosted by the local woodcraft brand Start from Zero. The event features installations made from reclaimed wood, as well as upcycled wooden flooring workshops where the public can learn how to transform old flooring into practical items such as bottle openers, decorative trays, and coasters.

Following the Olympian City fair, the campaign will continue at Citywalk with a large-scale used book charity sale promoting the joy of reading, running from tomorrow to April 7.

Other highlights include a market introducing circular living through coffee at Lee Tung Avenue, followed by a second-hand toy exchange encouraging children to cherish resources and share at tmtplaza.

The events will wrap up with an Eco-Creative Market fostering neighbourhood connections at Gold Coast Piazza on April 11.

Furthermore, Sino Property Services is organising community markets and upcycling workshops at the clubhouses of more than 20 residential properties it manages, inviting residents to practise resource reuse and neighbourhood sharing in homely surroundings.

A curated selection of eco-friendly items will help used goods re-enter daily life, strengthening local connections.