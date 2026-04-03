Occasional showers, squally thunderstorms expected over long holiday weekend

A five-day Easter and Ching Ming Festival holiday begins on Friday, but residents heading out should prepare for changing weather conditions. The Observatory forecasts increased showers and local squally thunderstorms later in the day as a trough of low pressure moves closer to the Guangdong coast.

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On Friday, conditions will be mainly cloudy with brief sunny intervals in the morning. Showers will become more frequent later, accompanied by local squally thunderstorms. Temperatures will range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, with moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Saturday, which is Children's Day, will see unsettled weather with heavy showers and squally thunderstorms as the trough directly affects the region. Temperatures will be slightly cooler at 22 to 26 degrees.

For Ching Ming Festival on Sunday, stronger winds are expected on high ground. The weather will be mainly cloudy with occasional showers and squally thunderstorms. Conditions will remain unsettled on Monday, the last day of the holiday, with more morning showers and local squally thunderstorms before temperatures climb to about 28 degrees.

As the trough weakens and an upper-level anticyclone strengthens, weather conditions will gradually improve midweek. Tuesday will see a few showers with sunny intervals and a maximum temperature of 29 degrees.

The Observatory urges residents planning outdoor activities or ancestor worship to stay alert for thunderstorm or rainstorm warnings and avoid staying on high ground during thunderstorms.