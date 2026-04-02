logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Registration for Wang Fuk Court fire evidential hearing opens April 8

NEWS
02-04-2026 21:12 HKT

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo

The Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po announced that members of the public can register online to attend the third round of seven evidential hearings, which will begin at 10am on April 8 and remain open until 10am on April 11.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

During the hearings, the commission will hear evidence on matters listed in its mandate and clarify the relevant facts through oral testimonies, written statements, and other evidence submitted by witnesses.

The evidential hearings will be conducted in Cantonese from 10am to 1pm and from 2.15pm to 4.30pm at the Multi-purpose Hall, 3/F, City Gallery, 3 Edinburgh Place, Central. Simultaneous interpretation in Putonghua and English will be provided in the City Gallery.

To accommodate a broader audience, the committee has arranged for the proceedings to be broadcast live in designated transmission areas located on the ground floor of the City Gallery and within the Lecture Theatre of the Hong Kong Central Library.

Arrangements will be made for some members of the public to observe the hearings in these two areas.

A total of about 360 seats will be available for public observation in the main venue and the two transmission areas.

About half of the seats will be set aside for residents of Wang Fuk Court on a priority basis.

The schedule for the third round of seven evidential hearings, as announced earlier, is as follows:

1. April 20 (Mon)

2. April 21 (Tue)

3. April 22 (Wed)

4. April 23 (Thu)

5. April 24 (Fri)

6. April 27 (Mon)

7. April 30 (Thu)

All interested individuals, including estate residents, must complete their pre-registration online during the designated three-day window. Applicants can select one or multiple dates on the registration form, with seats being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who successfully secure a seat will receive a formal confirmation from the Committee Secretariat by April 16. These notifications will be sent via SMS from the sender ID #IC-hearing, and an additional email will be sent from hearing@ic-wangfukcourtfire.gov.hk to those who provided an address during the sign-up process.

The committee has noted that duplicate registrations will not be processed and that anyone who does not receive a notification by the deadline should consider their application unsuccessful.

Further hearings are expected to continue into May, with specific details to be released at a later date.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Rain turns West Kowloon coffee festival grounds into mud, organisers offer next-day free entry
NEWS
6 hours ago
Paper offering stores introduce oversized gold bars to attract customers
NEWS
11 hours ago
HK open to indoor car racing at Kai Tak if safe and appealing, says Rosanna Law
NEWS
13 hours ago
Families disappointed after Discovery Bay Easter Egg Hunt cancellation
NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
logo
(Video) Police intercept British motorcyclist following dangerous one-wheel stunts on Kwai Tsing highways
NEWS
18 hours ago
Search for 81-year-old hiker missing in Tai Lam Chung during rainstorm continues
NEWS
18 hours ago
Art Basel's benefits 'worth fighting for,' says Rosanna Law
NEWS
18 hours ago
Hongkongers brave rain for Ching Ming ancestral worship amid higher offering costs
NEWS
19 hours ago
Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
SOCIAL BUZZ
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.