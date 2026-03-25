logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Five charged in $90m bid-rigging scheme at three housing estates

NEWS
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has charged five individuals with suspected corruption in connection with bid-rigging for renovation projects at three residential estates, involving contracts worth a total of HK$90 million.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The case was brought before the Eastern Magistrates' Courts for its first hearing on Wednesday (Mar 25) morning.

The charges follow a joint operation conducted by the anti-corruption watchdog and the Competition Commission, which dismantled a criminal syndicate suspected of manipulating the tendering processes for building maintenance projects through bribery and bid-rigging.

The five defendants, four men and one woman aged between 42 and 70, allegedly offered bribes to members of the owners' corporations and owners' representatives of three estates – Yan Tsui Court in Chai Wan,  Hoi Tao Building in Kennedy Town, and Victory Garden in Kwai Chung.

They face a total of eight charges, including seven counts of offering an advantage to an agent and one count of conspiracy to offer an advantage to an agent.

The ICAC stated that the investigation is ongoing and did not rule out the possibility of further prosecutions.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
10 convicted in 35+ subversion case apply for final appeal
NEWS
5 mins ago
Tuen Mun truck overturns after crash, driver unconscious
NEWS
45 mins ago
Scammers pose as debt collectors, threaten victims over fake debts
NEWS
45 mins ago
Morning Recap - March 26, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
NEWS
8 hours ago
Vietnamese tourist collapses on open-top bus in Tsim Sha Tsui, rushed to hospital
NEWS
9 hours ago
Woman arrested in Tai Po with $56,000 worth of etomidate capsules
NEWS
10 hours ago
File Photo
Govt urges patience at Wang Fuk Court fire hearing, reviewing criminalisation of bid-rigging
NEWS
10 hours ago
logo
(Video) Electric bicycle bursts into flames in Tsim Sha Tsui, no injuries
NEWS
10 hours ago
76-year-old driver dies after being trapped between two container trucks in Tin Shui Wai
NEWS
11 hours ago
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.