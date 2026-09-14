Seven arrested over Kwai Chung illegal gathering

Police have arrested seven men after a group of about 13 non-Chinese men allegedly took part in an unlawful assembly in Kwai Chung, during which a private car drove into the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident took place at the junction of Shek Yam Road and Shek Yi Road, with footage circulating online showing a group of South Asian men chasing and shouting at each other on the road on September 5.

The group was also seen throwing glass bottles at a private car before leaving in several vehicles.

Police said Monday (Sep 14) that officers from the New Territories South Regional Anti-Triad Squad had taken over the investigation and believed those involved were triad members.

Six Pakistani men and one Indian man, aged between 25 and 47, were arrested in various districts on September 11.

The six Pakistani men were arrested on suspicion of unlawful assembly, while the Indian man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

All seven were released on bail pending further investigation and must report to police in early October.

The private car involved has been impounded for further examination.

The investigation is ongoing.