ba&sh takes its autumn-winter collection to the streets of Paris

What if the city became your dance floor?

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That is the mood behind French fashion label ba&sh’s 2026 autumn-winter campaign, which sees model Andreea Diaconu running through the streets of Paris to the beat of French electronic duo The Shoes’ Time to Dance.

Photographed by Jorin Koers, the campaign captures the label’s easy-going approach to French style, with flowing silhouettes, textured fabrics and statement outerwear taking centre stage.

The collection leans into movement, mixing suede, vintage leather, denim, lace and faux fur across its autumn-winter pieces. Shawls and capes are key to the season, including the camel-toned Prato shawl, finished with fringe details, and a loose khaki cape featuring an ethnic-inspired motif across the back.

For a stronger statement, the Lnaho jacket comes in 100 percent lambskin with a faux-fur collar, balancing a soft texture with a sharper silhouette.

The season also brings a mix of new prints, from animal motifs to khaki florals and deep-red patterns, adding a more bohemian edge to the collection.

Accessories follow the same relaxed-meets-utilitarian approach. The signature June bag returns in Bubble Leather and mixed materials, with multiple pockets adding a practical touch to its playful design.

The new Cameron boots take a tougher turn, drawing on biker style to give feminine looks a more rugged finish. Made in Portugal, the boots use leather sourced from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries.

The ba&sh 2026 autumn-winter collection is available at ba&sh stores and online from August 24.