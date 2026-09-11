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LEISURE

Lane Crawford goes ‘ALL IN!’ on beauty this September

LEISURE
11-09-2026 15:30 HKT

by

Marco Lam

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Beauty gets a more playful treatment at Lane Crawford this September as the department store rolls out its inaugural ALL IN! Beauty Program across ifc mall, Harbour City and Times Square.

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Running until September 30, the campaign extends Lane Crawford’s Autumn/Winter theme, “Wear Your Narrative,” into beauty, bringing together new-season launches, skincare services, workshops and a pair of immersive beauty parties designed to make the experience feel less like a traditional counter visit and more like a social occasion.

At the center of the program are collaborations with major beauty houses, offering a mix of treatments and hands-on sessions.

La Mer will present a Skin Rebound Ritual Service, while Sulwhasoo will host a ginseng DIY workshop. Dior will offer complimentary hand massages, and Estée Lauder will introduce its New Advanced Night Repair Eye-Glow Beauty Service.

The sessions are hosted by brand specialists and are intended to give visitors a closer look at current skincare techniques and routines, with the emphasis placed on experience rather than simply product discovery.

Beauty meets the party floor

The program shifts up a gear with The ALL IN Party, taking place at Harbour City and Times Square on September 11, followed by ifc mall on September 17.

The events will combine beauty activations with a more entertainment-led format, including interactive brand booths, a live DJ, food and drinks, games and a Token Master photo zone.

Guests can collect tokens by completing activities or reaching selected spending thresholds during the event. These can then be used for beauty experiences, games and prize redemptions, as well as party snacks including Bunny Churros and Doritos Tacos.

DIY bandana and leather workshops will also form part of the lineup.

Those who reach a designated spending level can receive a Green Token, granting access to “The Secret Room,” where additional beauty experiences and privileges will be available.

Beauty rewards with a fashion touch

The shopping privileges also lean into Lane Crawford’s fashion identity.

Customers who spend HK$2,500 or more on beauty and well-being products will receive a complimentary Lane Crawford Lip Oil, made in Italy and available in three shades — Zen, Aura and Pulse.

The lip oil comes with a leather holder and charm, while customers spending HK$3,500 or more will also receive a leather crossbody pouch with an adjustable strap.

The accessories are designed to be mixed and matched, extending the program’s emphasis on individual style beyond skincare and makeup.

A more sustainable beauty experience

Sustainability also runs through the event design.

Coffee grounds will be repurposed for tie-dyed booth decorations, while wastewater and used coffee grounds generated during the program will be collected for upcycling.

Workshops will show participants how coffee grounds can be turned into practical items such as body scrubs and handmade soap.

Wooden and metal materials used in event setups will also be recycled after the program.

ALL IN! Beauty at a glance

The ALL IN! Beauty Program runs until September 30 at Lane Crawford ifc mall, Harbour City and Times Square.

The ALL IN Party takes place on September 11 at Harbour City and Times Square, and on September 17 at ifc mall.

Access to the party is available to customers who meet the designated spending threshold, with selected activities, workshops and rewards subject to availability.

For details, click here.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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