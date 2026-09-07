Over 800 lanterns light up Lee Tung Avenue for Mid-Autumn Festival

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HKers, expats enjoy Shenzhen dining, shopping perks with WeChat Pay HK
04-09-2026 06:00 HKT
Adora Flora City brings Cantonese arts aboard for maiden voyage
29-08-2026 09:00 HKT
JW Marriott Hong Kong raises the bar on greener luxury
27-08-2026 14:15 HKT
The Mills celebrates golden age of style with Vintage Revival festival
14-08-2026 18:57 HKT
A decade of HK online matchmaking reimagined
07-08-2026 19:58 HKT
Four panda trams join twins’ second birthday celebrations
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
‘Hong Kong Summer Fun’ adds citywide perks for eventgoers
27-07-2026 18:10 HKT
Step inside CJ Hendry’s dreamlike juju world at Pacific Place
22-07-2026 12:30 HKT
A 3am final, a Monday shift — and one invitation that could save both
18-07-2026 09:00 HKT
Tsim Sha Tsui Central serves up football fever
10-07-2026 11:30 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT