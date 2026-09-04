HKers, expats enjoy Shenzhen dining, shopping perks with WeChat Pay HK

Hongkongers, including expats, can tap into exclusive consumption benefits in Nanshan, Shenzhen, using WeChat Pay HK. Now, a fresh round of consumption vouchers offers savings while enjoying charcoal-grilled burgers, tea stops, waterfront views, entertainment, and new art-and-retail spaces in Shenzhen's Nanshan district.

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The second phase of the 2026 Nanshan Inbound Consumption Voucher campaign, launched by WeChat Pay HK and the Nanshan District Bureau of Commerce, runs until October 15.

Dining & Retail and Mall vouchers offer savings up to 60 percent, knocking HK$600 off a HK$1,000 spend. Smaller options include HK$15 off HK$30 and HK$40 off HK$100. Valid for three days, the vouchers are released daily at 10am and 4pm.

Visitors can unlock savings at Hikiniku To Come in MixC Shenzhen Bay and popular tea chain Chayanyuese. Selected merchants at Shenzhen K11 ECOAST also accept the Mall voucher. Its South Pavilion includes No Fishing Coffee overlooking Prince Bay, the massive KP-FUN Super Party entertainment complex, Shenzhen’s first NBA Hoop Park, and a rooftop garden with the Pearl of the Sea art installation.

Travelers can use Nanshan consumption vouchers for added savings at Chayanyuese.

Shenzhen Bay Culture Square, an urban “living room,” combines exhibitions, performances, and seaside leisure. Inside it is Inno100, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter’s first authorized offline retail experience in China, with such delights as stringless AI guitars to robot-served ice cream.

Nearby, Pink Street inside MixC Shenzhen Bay blends immersive art installations with more than 40 brands.

For bigger purchases, eligible Shenzhen tax refunds can now be credited directly to a WeChat Pay HK balance in Hong Kong dollars.

Refund-upon-purchase counters can be found at MixC Shenzhen Bay and MixC World. Qualifying refunds from selected purchases at JD Mall or MixC Shenzhen Bay can also unlock dining and retail vouchers worth up to HK$300 off HK$500.

The 200,000-square-foot entertainment center making it easy for visitors to spend several hours — or even much of the day — indoors.