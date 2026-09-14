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LEISURE

Free rides across MTR Light Rail network on Mid-Autumn Festival

LEISURE
52 mins ago

by

Marco Lam

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Passengers will be able to travel free of charge across the entire MTR Light Rail network on September 25 as part of a Mid-Autumn Festival initiative organized by Huatai International in collaboration with the Strive and Rise Programme.

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The fare-free offer will run from the first Light Rail service of the day until 11.59 pm, allowing Hong Kong residents and visitors to take unlimited rides across the network.

Light Rail services cover Tuen Mun, Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai, giving passengers an opportunity to travel between different parts of the northwestern New Territories during the public holiday.

The network connects residential districts with parks, cultural attractions, shopping areas and dining spots, making the free-travel day an option for families and friends planning outings or moon-viewing activities during the festival.

Passengers using Octopus cards will still need to tap their cards on the platform processors as usual when entering and leaving the Light Rail system. No Light Rail fare will be deducted for eligible journeys during the promotional period.

The organizers said the arrangement is intended to encourage the public to make use of public transport while enjoying the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The initiative is being held together with the Strive and Rise Programme, which supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through mentorship and development opportunities.

Event details at a glance
Organizer: Huatai International, in collaboration with the Strive and Rise Programme
Date: September 25, 2026
Time: From the first Light Rail service until 11.59 pm
Offer: Unlimited free travel across all MTR Light Rail routes
Who can enjoy the offer: Hong Kong residents and visitors

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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