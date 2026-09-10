logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
LEISURE

Loro Piana presents the Back to School of FW 26/27

LEISURE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Loro Piana has unveiled an exclusive, limited-time "Back to School" pop-in experience at its Pacific Place boutique in Admiralty—the sole location in the Asia-Pacific region showcasing the collection.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Inside the dedicated space, guests can explore a curated, collegiate-inspired wardrobe defined by the Maison's signature craftsmanship and materials.

The Back to School edit features new animations of the Loro Piana Icons, including the Spagna jacket in Pecora Nera® and the Maremma bomber in delicate suede, alongside trench coats, characterful blazers, and felted jackets. 

CashDenim®—a proprietary blend of Japanese denim and ultra-fine cashmere—takes center stage as an essential fabric for transitional, between-season layering.

Highlighting the House’s expertise in rare wools, including Pecora Nera®, Sopra Visso, Merino d’Arles, and cover wool, the collection combines lightweight fabrics with relaxed, fluid silhouettes in rich, earthy tones built for everyday elegance.

Shot by photographer Sam Rock and starring models Kim Woosang and Libby Taverner at the historic Sorbonne in Paris, the accompanying campaign mirrors the pursuit of academic rigor with the dedication to fine artisanal craft behind each piece.

Loro Piana

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk past a Loro Piana shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo
LVMH's Loro Piana put under court administration in Italy over labour exploitation
WORLD
14-07-2025 20:14 HKT
Rolex Testimonee Paul Cayard will race aboard My Song at the 2026 Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.
Where precision meets the sea: Inside the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup
LEISURE
09-09-2026 18:51 HKT
Crafted for good: Rolex unveils four unique Daytonas for charity auction
LEISURE
08-09-2026 00:04 HKT
Over 800 lanterns light up Lee Tung Avenue for Mid-Autumn Festival
LEISURE
07-09-2026 18:30 HKT
HKers, expats enjoy Shenzhen dining, shopping perks with WeChat Pay HK
LEISURE
04-09-2026 06:00 HKT
Adora Flora City is scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage from Guangzhou on Nov 22.
Adora Flora City brings Cantonese arts aboard for maiden voyage
LEISURE
29-08-2026 09:00 HKT
JW Marriott Hong Kong raises the bar on greener luxury
LEISURE
27-08-2026 14:15 HKT
The Mills celebrates golden age of style with Vintage Revival festival
LEISURE
14-08-2026 18:57 HKT
A decade of HK online matchmaking reimagined  
LEISURE
07-08-2026 19:58 HKT
Four panda trams join twins’ second birthday celebrations
LEISURE
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
16 hours ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.