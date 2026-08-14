The Mills celebrates golden age of style with Vintage Revival festival

Vintage enthusiasts are invited to take a trip back to the 1960s, 70s, and 80s at The Mills' inaugural "RE-LOVE Festival." The event, themed "Vintage Revival," will run across two weekends in August, offering a stylish celebration of retro fashion, classic design, and sustainable living.

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Classic cars and vinyl records

The festival will transform The Hall of The Mills into a vintage haven, starting with a stunning display of classic cars. In collaboration with Cars in Life, a collection of iconic American and British vehicles will be on show, including a 1964 Ford Thunderbird, a 1965 Ford Mustang, and a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette C3.

From the UK, the lineup features a 1961 Ford Anglia and a rally-inspired 1973 Ford Escort Mark 1 Estate.

Music lovers can immerse themselves in the authentic sounds of the era at a dedicated vinyl corner hosted by BASEMENT X.

The experience will feature around 1,000 classic records from the 60s to the 80s each week, with resident connoisseurs showcasing rare first editions and autographed albums.

Treasure hunting and sustainable style

A curated vintage market will offer a treasure trove of unique finds. Local pioneer Midwest Vintage will present American retro fashion, while Swing Swing Sixties will feature apparel and antique watches from Europe and the US. For home decor, Curious Things will offer rare antiques and upcycled furniture from around the globe.

In addition, an "Old but Gold" second-hand market will bring together over 30 popular shop owners, offering everything from niche vintage bags and accessories to pre-loved sportswear.

Giving old items a new life

The festival also champions sustainability with a series of hands-on workshops and consultations.

The Fashion Clinic will offer one-on-one sessions on how to repair and upcycle pre-loved garments, while the Furniture Clinic will provide expert advice on restoring and revitalizing leather furniture.

At the Embroidery Studio, visitors can bring their own clothing to customize using a variety of tools and colorful threads.

For those looking to create something new, an Upcycled Accessories workshop will teach participants how to turn leftover beads from fashion brand ALICE+OLIVIA into unique, sustainable jewelry.

The "Vintage Revival" events will take place from August 14 to 16 and August 21 to 23