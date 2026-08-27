JW Marriott Hong Kong raises the bar on greener luxury

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong has received LEED O+M Gold Certification and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, reflecting a broader shift in luxury hospitality toward lower-impact operations and greater attention to guest well-being.

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The 608-room property, which also houses 18 event venues and eight dining outlets, is Marriott International’s first and flagship hotel in Asia Pacific. Its latest certifications assess two different sides of hotel operations: environmental performance and health and safety.

LEED O+M, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, evaluates how existing buildings are operated and maintained. The Gold certification recognizes measures covering energy and water efficiency, indoor environmental quality and waste reduction.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating, meanwhile, focuses on measures designed to support the health of guests and staff, including air filtration, sanitation practices and emergency preparedness.

(From left) GP Yeow, General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong; Dato’ KC Gan, Representative of the Hotel’s Owning Companies; Jing Wang, Vice President, U.S. Green Building Council & Green Business Certification Inc. North Asia at the celebration ceremony.

“Managing this high-volume property with 608 rooms, 18 event venues and eight distinctive dining outlets in the heart of a vibrant city comes with profound complexities, making these certifications all the more meaningful,” said GP Yeow, general manager of JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong.

He added that the hotel had continued to refine its daily operations while introducing environmental initiatives and wellness-focused measures.

Guests are also being encouraged to take part through relatively simple choices, such as using water dispensers, reusing linens and towels, choosing more sustainable dining options and adopting paperless tools for meetings.

Event organizers can also explore carbon-offsetting options, while a Green Lifestyle Map has been introduced to highlight environmentally conscious experiences in and around the hotel.

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For an established city hotel, the dual accreditation offers a glimpse of how luxury is increasingly being redefined — not only through comfort and service, but also through how efficiently a property operates and how carefully it looks after the people within it.

