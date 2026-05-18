The price of pop: why dilution is the ultimate risk for the Royal Oak | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

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There was a time when the octagon of a Royal Oak was sacred geometry. It was the visual shorthand for a specific kind of achievement – one that did not need to shout to be understood. But as I sat in the lounge this morning, scrolling through the news of the “Royal Pop” collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch, I couldn’t help but feel a profound sense of unease. For those of us who have viewed AP as a pillar of high horology being part of the holy trinity for generations, this move feels less like a celebration and more like a surrender.
We have seen this play before across the luxury landscape. When a brand at the very pinnacle of the pyramid decides to play in the sandbox of mass-market plastic, the immediate result is a surge in social media engagement. But for the serious collector – the person who understands the effort behind a hand-polished chamfer or a grand tapisserie dial – the long-term cost is much higher. It is the cost of brand dilution and exhaustion.
Luxury is fueled by the tension of the out-of-reach. By making the iconic silhouette of the Royal Oak available at a price point destined for the high street, AP risks turning a masterpiece into a commodity. When the “look” of a legacy becomes accessible to everyone in a plastic case, the gravity of the original starts to evaporate. It becomes a trend rather than a treasure. In my father’s generation, you bought a watch to mark a milestone. Today, it seems brands are chasing the quick high of “hype culture,” seemingly indifferent to the fatigue it creates in their core devotees.
For those with significant capital tied up in a collection, this is a moment for caution. Markets thrive on confidence and exclusivity. Once the aura of a brand is compromised by over-exposure, the secondary market often follows suit.
We are watching the democratization of an icon, and while that may be “fun” for the casual consumer, it is a red flag for the collector who is looking to pass it onto the next generation.
In a world where prestige is increasingly manufactured for the masses, the truly rare thing is a brand that has the discipline to stay quiet and stay elite. By leaning into the “Pop,” Audemars Piguet might find they have accidentally popped the very bubble that made them essential.
Beware when the giants start playing for likes instead of for the ages; the loss of value usually happens much faster than the rise. With the death of the octagon Royal Oak, cue in AP’s CODE 11.59 as the weak last bastion.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary