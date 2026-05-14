How one dream drove ZXMotor to the global podium | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

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In late March 2026, Chinese brand ZXMotor made history at the Portugal round of the World Superbike Championship. French rider Valentin Debise rode the 820RR-RS to victory in both races of the Supersport class. He beat strong teams from Ducati and Yamaha by nearly four seconds, ending 37 years of foreign dominance in that category.
Since then, ZXMotor has achieved three wins in total, with another victory at the Hungary round on May 2, 2026.
Zhang Xue, the founder, was born in 1987 in Hunan Province. He grew up in poverty after his parents divorced and was raised by his grandmother. From the age of five, he was crazy about motorcycles. At 14, he dropped out of school to work as an apprentice in a repair shop, then moved to a factory in Zhejiang to learn motorcycle design and production.
In 2013, with only 20,000 yuan (HK$23,023.62) in his pocket, he headed to Chongqing and started by modifying bikes and selling them online. In his first year, he sold over 200 units and earned his first real savings. By 2017, he had co-founded another Chinese motorcycle brand, gaining valuable industry experience.
In April 2024, Zhang launched ZXMotor, and his goal was simple: create high-performance bikes that could compete on the world stage. He planned it step by step. Year one: reach the podium. Year two: win races. Year three: fight for the championship. The Portugal wins were exactly on schedule. What is even more impressive is that the race bike is very close to the street version that normal customers can buy for about 43,800 yuan.
Dongpeng Special Drink, the only Chinese sponsor, became one of the biggest winners from this success. Netizens flooded the comments urging Dongpeng to support the team. The company responded quickly with a relatively small sponsorship, an investment that delivered a 1,000-fold return in global exposure.
Dongpeng started as a nearly bankrupt state-owned factory. In 2003, entrepreneur Lin Muqin acquired it and transformed it into a private business.
Today, it is the number one energy drink in China, holding more than 50 percent market share by volume and surpassing Red Bull. This partnership shows how smart, low-cost marketing combined with the democratization by netizens can create extraordinary results.
Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber