Edtech firm upgrades Asean Chinese-learning | Market Pulse | HKTDC

Read More
Why a "humanitarian release" for Jimmy Lai is highly unlikely
12-05-2026 22:03 HKT
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Kazoo Technology, a Hong Kong company that aims to make learning Chinese more enjoyable for young children, is winning over teachers, students and parents with its experiential platform Turtle Learn.
Turtle Learn’s products blend tactile play, voice recognition and AI-assisted feedback to offer an engaging alternative to repetitive drills and rote memorization.
These immersive learning materials – designed for kids between three and 12 years old and based on international proficiency frameworks – have already been adopted by more than 100 schools and NGOs in Hong Kong.
Now, Turtle Learn is expanding overseas, starting in major Asean markets where governments and parents increasingly recognize Chinese as an economic and cultural asset.
“Our primary opportunity lies in meeting the growing demand for high-quality Chinese-language instruction, particularly in countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia,” explains Kendall Lo, Kazoo Technology’s co-founder and chief executive.
Franchisees have already set up Turtle Learn learning centers in Indonesia and Vietnam.
These local teaching hubs run their own classes, while providing courses to nearby kindergartens and schools.
Kazoo Technology is also working directly with international schools in Malaysia and Singapore, while remaining open to future franchise partnerships in these markets.
A potential launch in Thailand is also on the cards.
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council has also played a prominent role in this ongoing growth story.
Lo first showcased his company’s novel approach in 2017 at HKTDC’s Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair – Asia’s flagship toys fair – which is held every year in January.
Kazoo Technology has also exhibited at HKTDC’s Hong Kong Book Fair every year since 2021, building awareness and adoption, while introducing the public to the company’s latest innovations.
This year’s Book Fair, a longstanding fixture in the cultural calendar for booklovers from around the world, will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 15-21.
Kazoo has also participated in business development programs and business matching sessions organized by the HKTDC.
These helped pave the way for regional partnerships and franchise opportunities, accelerating market validation, while informing product design.
HKTDC’s office in Ho Chi Minh City was especially instrumental in facilitating entry into Vietnam, providing vital insights and introductions.
“Expanding overseas requires more than just ambition,” Lo emphasizes.
“It demands targeted knowledge, the ability to filter through the noise in the research process and direct access to local stakeholders.
The HKTDC made all that possible.”