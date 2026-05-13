Our annual duty visit to Beijing at a pivotal juncture | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

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Why a "humanitarian release" for Jimmy Lai is highly unlikely
12-05-2026 22:03 HKT
Every year, the Law Society of Hong Kong undertakes a Council duty visit to Beijing. This is not a ceremonial exercise. It is a practical and necessary engagement that reflects our responsibility as the statutory professional body representing nearly 14,000 solicitors to stay closely connected with the country’s development.
The visit provides an important channel for direct and frank dialogue with central ministries and institutions. It allows us to explain how Hong Kong’s legal profession works, to share updates on recent developments, and to discuss how our common law system and professional expertise can continue to contribute in a realistic and constructive way.
This year’s visit carried added significance as it took place at the commencement of the nation’s “15th Five-Year Plan.” This is a pivotal moment for setting priorities for the years ahead. In mid-April, I led the Law Society Council on a four-day official visit to Beijing, during which we met with a number of central authorities.
Our exchanges were focused and forward-looking. We discussed how Hong Kong’s legal sector could better support the implementation of the “15th Five-Year Plan,” integrate more effectively into the country’s overall development strategy, and ensure the continued healthy development of Hong Kong’s common law system under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems.”
We were encouraged by the candid and positive feedback expressed towards the Law Society’s work and the role of Hong Kong’s legal profession. In particular, the support for Hong Kong lawyers’ continued participation in international legal organizations and exchanges was meaningful. It reflects recognition of Hong Kong’s unique position and of the contribution our legal professionals can make in helping the world better understand China’s rule of law.
This year’s visit also included several new initiatives. For the first time, the Law Society organized a Corporate Salon and Exchange Session in Beijing with technology and aerospace enterprises, exploring cooperation in areas such as regulatory compliance and innovation. We also held, for the first time, an exchange session with mainland universities, bringing together academics and students from six higher education institutions.
Different as they were, these exchanges shared a common purpose: building connection. At this important juncture, they underline a simple message – Hong Kong’s legal profession remains committed to serving the country’s development in a professional, open and practical manner.
Roden Tong is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong