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FINANCE

CK Life Sciences reports net loss drops 81 pc to $28.7mn for first half of 2026

FINANCE
12 hours ago
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CK Life Sciences (0775) saw a net loss of HK$28.7 million for the first half of the year, narrowing by 81 percent year-on-year.

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No interim dividend was declared. 

The group's revenue for the period  was HK$2.72 billion, an increase of over 4 percent. 

The company attributed the plummet to a corporate restructuring in the second half of last year, which focused on strengthening research and development.

The restructuring involved the acquisition of Polynoma, a research and development subsidiary of CK Life Sciences, by Nasdaq-listed TransCode Therapeutics. 

The company stated that changes in the geopolitical environment and uncertain economic prospects continue to challenge the sales and profitability of its commercial business, but believes the foundation built over years is sufficient to withstand the pressures.

 

CK Life Sciences

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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