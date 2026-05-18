CK Life Sciences' Sequencio Therapeutics appoints Emily Tan as COO

Sequencio Therapeutics, a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences(0775) has appointed 30-year biopharmaceutical veteran Emily Tan as its new chief operating officer to oversee global operations and drive pipeline execution.

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Tan most recently served as senior vice president, Business Development at IQVIA, where she led commercial activities in Asia Pacific and supported clients in developing and executing global integrated go-to-market strategies.

Her career includes C-suite roles at China-based biotech startups Unixell Biotechnology, Bennu Biotherapeutics, and Oricell Therapeutics, where she scaled operations and led successful global Investigational New Drug (IND) and China Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) submissions. She previously held leadership positions at PAREXEL, Syneos and Pfizer.

Melvin Toh, vice president and chief scientific officer of CK Life Sciences, stated that her regional and global leadership will strengthen the team as they advance their pipeline.

Effie Zhang