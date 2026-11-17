Current or planned generative artificial intelligence adoption in Hong Kong's financial services sector has reached 90 percent, up from 75 percent in 2025, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research.

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The study, titled From Assistance to Autonomy: A.I. Adoption, Governance, and Compliance in Hong Kong’s Financial Services Industry, found that 13 percent of financial institutions have already implemented agentic AI, while another 56 percent plan to introduce the technology.

More than half of surveyed firms said they will prioritize generative AI while exploring agentic AI, whereas others favored a balanced approach between the two technologies.

Regulatory compliance drives uptake

In regulatory compliance, 86 percent of surveyed institutions have adopted or plan to adopt generative AI tools. Over 70 percent expressed interest in exploring agentic AI for compliance over the next three to five years.

The institute, which is the research arm of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance, based its findings on a survey and interviews conducted between January and July 2026 with financial institutions, technology firms, and regulatory technology service providers.

Despite rapid uptake, the report noted that concerns over explainability and security continue to hinder wider deployment across the industry.

"Our report shows broader and deeper AI adoption across the financial services industry," said Enoch Fung Yan-lok, chief executive of the academy and executive director of the institute, adding that the findings aim to help shape actionable plans for AI adoption, governance, and compliance.