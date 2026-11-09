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INNOVATION

UBS CEO says AI investors were 'pricing perfection' until sector's sharp correction

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti looks on during the annual general meeting of Swiss banking giant UBS in Basel, on April 15, 2026. AFP
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti looks on during the annual general meeting of Swiss banking giant UBS in Basel, on April 15, 2026. AFP

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Monday AI investors and financial markets had been "pricing perfection" for the technology sector until a sharp correction unfolded over the past few weeks.

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Ermotti, speaking at a UBS conference in Sydney, said recent US midterm election results and the global debate on the future of AI could lead to a delay in delivering infrastructure, especially data centres, to support the sector.

Reuters

UBSAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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