UBS CEO says AI investors were 'pricing perfection' until sector's sharp correction

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Monday AI investors and financial markets had been "pricing perfection" for the technology sector until a sharp correction unfolded over the past few weeks.

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Ermotti, speaking at a UBS conference in Sydney, said recent US midterm election results and the global debate on the future of AI could lead to a delay in delivering infrastructure, especially data centres, to support the sector.

Reuters