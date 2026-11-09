UBS CEO says AI investors were 'pricing perfection' until sector's sharp correction

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Environmental groups embrace AI, even as they warn of data center impacts
07-11-2026 18:14 HKT
France's top literary prize winner defends 'playful' use of AI
07-11-2026 13:03 HKT
Big Tech drives US corporate bond sales to annual record high, data shows
06-11-2026 22:44 HKT
AI backlash could threaten Anthropic IPO timing, potential investors say
06-11-2026 10:49 HKT
Global stocks crumble on AI worries after Nasdaq sheds US$2.3tln
06-11-2026 10:01 HKT
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
08-11-2026 06:48 HKT