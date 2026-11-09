Google to introduce two variants of in-house chips, Bloomberg News reports

Read More
Google sued over suicide-related AI chats on school computer
06-11-2026 14:37 HKT
Nvidia chips pile up in Hong Kong as China withholds import approval
05-11-2026 21:56 HKT
Google turns off AI for schoolchildren by default
05-11-2026 13:03 HKT
ASMPT retains SMT solutions segment amid growing AI infrastructure demand
05-11-2026 10:49 HKT
Google to invest US$15 billion in Malaysia in 2027 and 2028
04-11-2026 17:15 HKT
Google extends voluntary buyout offers to employees in several countries
04-11-2026 16:43 HKT
Nvidia China clients to get 1pc of ordered RTX chips
04-11-2026 15:07 HKT