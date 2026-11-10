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INNOVATION

SoftBank books US$7 billion quarterly loss on US data center hit, financing costs

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS

SoftBank Group, the Japanese investment giant with big bets on AI, said on Tuesday it had swung to a second-quarter net loss of US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion), hit hard by hefty buildout costs for data centers in the US and increases in financing payments.

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The pain inflicted this quarter by a subsidiary's advance payments for power generation equipment could, however, be offset by rebates for future purchases. SoftBank's borrowing may be of greater concern, with financing costs more than doubling during July-September.

The group raised US$56.5 billion during the period — its highest ever quarterly total — as founder Masayoshi Son continues to pursue aggressive investment in artificial intelligence. That spending has spanned data centers, robotics as well as the US$64.6 billion purchase of a 13 percent stake in ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

SoftBank said it logged a US$3.7 billion loss due to advance payments for equipment in US data center projects - including a large-scale development in Pike County, Ohio - after plans changed, but it added that it would be entitled to rebates of up to US$2.1 billion on future purchases.

Intense competition around securing energy supply and power generation equipment for data centers led to buying before long-term specifications were finalized, Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto told a press briefing in Tokyo.

These could not be refunded when cancelled and also incurred fees, Chief Accounting Officer Kazuko Kimiwada added.

"There are many cases where you have to change strategy for what you thought would probably have been OK a year or two ago," Goto said.

“In the future, while we’re still in a sense doing things by trial and error, how to assess assets we no longer need may become a subject of discussion,” he added.

SoftBank's earnings are volatile and difficult to predict.

The 1.1 trillion yen (US$7 billion) second-quarter net loss far exceeded analysts' forecasts and compares with a 2.5 trillion yen profit in the same period a year earlier when it logged a huge investment gain on an increase in the value of its stake in OpenAI.

AI SECTOR SETBACKS

The result is likely to intensify questions about how well SoftBank will weather setbacks currently buffeting the AI sector.

The Democratic Party's sweeping success in US midterm elections last week heightened expectations of regulatory scrutiny, amplifying concerns that had been growing among investors about returns for the AI industry.

Though SoftBank's shares surged 14 percent on Tuesday ahead of the results, they have, like other AI stocks, been battered by the cooling investor sentiment, almost trebling in value since the start of June.

The sector was further rocked this week by the news that the FBI is looking at Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO and the face of the AI boom, after his affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing. SoftBank was a major investor in the AI chipmaker in the past but no longer holds a stake.

Nvidia has committed to investing US$3 billion in SoftBank's data center development subsidiary SB Energy, which aims to go public.

SoftBank's heavy borrowing at sometimes eye-popping yields has been a concern for some investors and its financing costs jumped to 462 billion yen in the quarter.

It is banking on the rising value of its holdings to outpace the interest payments on its debt.

CFO Goto declined to give details on OpenAI's latest funding round, which people familiar with the matter have said values the firm at US$1.25 trillion, but said it was highly likely that something would be announced in the third quarter.

Borrowing during the period included an US$11.87 billion term loan, a US$10 billion dollar-denominated corporate bond and a 1 trillion yen-denominated corporate bond.

SoftBank also increased the margin loan on its stake in chipmaker Arm by US$5 billion to roughly US$25 billion.

While SoftBank's stake in TikTok-owner ByteDance generated an investment gain of US$1.3 billion during the quarter, share prices of major public portfolio companies such as Coupang and Grab declined.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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