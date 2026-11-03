logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Rethinking the Playbook: Hong Kong stays the nexus for global finance, John Lee says

FINANCE
5 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
John Lee. ISD
John Lee. ISD

Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu stressed at the 5th Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit on Tuesday that, amid profound global shifts, Hong Kong remains the nexus for the world’s financial leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This year’s theme “Rethinking the Playbook” reflects a reality that long-held market assumptions are being tested and that strategies which once delivered results no longer guarantee success, Lee noted.

He pointed to geopolitical crosscurrents, blockchain and tokenization rebuilding the core infrastructure of finance, while artificial intelligence is reshaping productivity and labor markets and competition across every sector and every economy.

Re-examine Conventions

Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s chief executive Eddie Yue Wai-man also mentioned at the summit that the world has faced an increase in military conflicts in recent years, changes in trade policy, supply chain restructuring, rising public debt, active efforts by various places to suppress inflation, and a constantly changing technological environment including AI, yet the global financial system has continued to remain sound.

He said it is now time to re-examine whether the conventions that were well known and followed in the past are still effective, and that there is a need to pay closer attention to potential threats and what is lacking in the market, as well as how to respond to risks and attacks that have accumulated in the market. This will provide a better opportunity to avoid or reduce harm, so as to protect investors and create value.

HK's First Five-Year Plan Gives Certainty

Lee highlighted that Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan gives market certainty, which sets out directions to strengthen Hong Kong's status as an international financial hub, a global offshore yuan business hub, an international asset and wealth management center, and an international risk management center.

 He added that Hong Kong's value proposition under "one country, two systems" remains intact, citing the vitality of the common law system, the free flow of people, goods, capital and ideas, a free market with no tariffs, a simple and low tax regime, world-class professional services and connectivity to the Chinese mainland and the world.

Lee noted Hong Kong topped last year's global initial public offering ranked second globally and raised US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) in IPOs in the first nine months of 2026. The city also remains the leading offshore yuan hub, processing about 75 per cent of global offshore yuan payments, with deposits of about 1.3 trillion yuan (HK$1.53 trillion) at the end of July.

Additionally, Lee said Hong Kong became the world's largest cross-boundary wealth management center for the first time in May. Assets under management surged 20 per cent year-on-year last year to a record US$270 billion.

New Growth Frontiers

He flagged new frontiers: gold trading, with the Gold Central Clearing and Settlement System launching in the first quarter of next year; fintech, home to over 1,400 companies including eight digital banks and 12 licensed virtual-asset trading platforms; and sustainable finance, where Hong Kong issued the world's largest digital bond.

Lee also invited investors to partner in developing the Northern Metropolis, which occupies one-third of Hong Kong's land area and sits next to Shenzhen, into an innovation, technology and talent hub.

Meanwhile, He Lifeng, vice premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, outlined at the summit several concrete directions for the future, including fully leveraging the advantages of “one country, two systems” to maintain a free and open economic environment, further strengthening Hong Kong’s role as an international financial center, and using finance more effectively to support broader economic and social development, including the Northern Metropolis and emerging industries.

He reaffirmed that the Central Government will continue to provide strong policy support and institutional safeguards to help Hong Kong maintain long-term prosperity and stability while contributing more fully to national development.

Global Financial Leaders' Investment SummitRethinking the PlaybookHong Kong financeIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From right: Asheley Jones; the Consul-General of Australia to Hong Kong and Macao, Gareth Williams; Paul Chan at the CPA Congress 2026 on Thursday. ISD
Hong Kong woos Aussie firms for dual listings in its ‘Finance+’ era: Paul Chan
FINANCE
29-10-2026 17:08 HKT
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing's headquarter in Suzhou. Photo from the company's official website.
China's Dongshan Precision closes slightly lower in Hong Kong debut
FINANCE
28-10-2026 17:39 HKT
Listing ceremony of Jio Platforms in Mumbai. Reuters
Ambani’s Jio becomes India’s second-most valuable firm in US$131.5 billion debut
FINANCE
28-10-2026 17:01 HKT
From left: Barry Tong and Kenneth Lam
Long suspended HK-listed firms rise 19pc to 102: Grant Thornton
FINANCE
28-10-2026 16:11 HKT
Syngenta IPO aims for valuation of at least US$66 billion, sources say
FINANCE
28-10-2026 11:28 HKT
Photo from Xinyi Glass' official website.
Xinyi Automobile Glass Company to raise up to US$700 million in HK IPO next year, IFR reports
FINANCE
27-10-2026 18:04 HKT
Photo from RedotPay's official website.
Hong Kong crypto payment unicorn RedotPay plans US IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
27-10-2026 17:49 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Wall Street banks, Blackstone line up US$63 billion to finance Broadcom AI chips for Anthropic
FINANCE
27-10-2026 10:53 HKT
Anthropic logo is displayed at a media briefing marking the one-year anniversary of the opening of Anthropic office in Tokyo, Japan, October 14, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic's soaring sales, steep losses, US$600b computing deals put AI frenzy to IPO test
FINANCE
27-10-2026 10:24 HKT
Anthropic's potential mega IPO joins ranks of world's biggest listings
FINANCE
27-10-2026 03:21 HKT
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
23 hours ago
Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Swire Properties.
Swire to pursue $15b vision for Taikoo Place
FINANCE
02-11-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.