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INNOVATION

Hutchmed reports strong survival gains in dual lung-cancer trials

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Johnny Cheng
Johnny Cheng

Hutchmed (0013) unveiled positive Phase III trial results for its targeted cancer drug combination at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in Madrid.

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The company announced on Monday that its savolitinib treatment, commercialized as Orpathys and co-developed with AstraZeneca, met primary and secondary endpoints across two major studies evaluating different stages of non-small cell lung cancer.

Under the global Saffron trial targeting post-progression patients, the combination of Orpathys and Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 45 percent compared to chemotherapy, while extending median overall survival to 17.8 months. 

Meanwhile, the Sanovo trial in China evaluated the therapy as a first-line treatment for previously untreated patients, demonstrating a median progression-free survival of 24.9 months compared to 13.8 months for Tagrisso alone, alongside a significant overall survival benefit.

Hutchmed acting chief executive and chief financial officer Johnny Cheng Chig-fung said the dual-targeted approach establishes a comprehensive treatment continuum spanning frontline intervention to post-treatment resistance.

“We are delighted to see that our partnership with AstraZeneca continues to deliver impactful innovations that have the potential to redefine standard of care and improve outcomes for patients globally,” Cheng added.

 

European Society for Medical Oncology CongressESMOHutchmedtargeted cancer druglung cancersavolitinib treatmentOrpathys

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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