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INNOVATION

US to award US$389 million in R&D funds for power semiconductors, critical materials

INNOVATION
16 mins ago
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Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS

The US Commerce Department said on Thursday it plans to award US$389 million (HK$3.03 billion) in research and development funding to four companies working on power semiconductor devices and critical materials, with the government receiving minority equity stakes.

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The department in recent months has awarded 19 R&D grants to semiconductor firms from a US$10 billion fund approved by Congress in 2022. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement the awards will “accelerate American semiconductor innovation to enhance our domestic energy and power resources.”

The department said it had signed letters of intent to provide four new awards:

  • Helion will receive up to US$175 million to develop high-voltage power semiconductors and advanced energy power modules in fusion power generation. The semiconductors will power and use energy from magnets driving Helion fusion generators.
  • Commonwealth Fusion Systems will receive up to US$85 million to develop semiconductors for radio-frequency plasma heating, power electronics, fusion diagnostics, and radiation-hardened electronics.
  • Vertical Semiconductor will receive up to US$73 million to advance its vertical gallium nitride power semiconductors for use in AI data center racks.
  • Sibelco will receive up to US$56 million to develop next-generation purification for ultra-high-purity quartz used in the semiconductor supply chain.

The department said as a condition of funding, the US government will receive minority, non-controlling and non-voting equity stakes.

Reuters

USR&D

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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