US judge orders Saudi engineer held in OpenAI case

A US federal judge on Monday ordered a former OpenAI employee from Saudi Arabia to remain in custody without bail because he was deemed a flight risk.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"There is a risk of non-appearance that is significant," US District Judge Alex Tse ruled from a courtroom in San Francisco, denying a request by Abdulrahman Alfozan's attorneys for his release.

Alfozan is accused of planting a recording device in one of the ChatGPT-maker's San Francisco offices.

Prosecutors had argued for his detention because he had previously been in frequent contact with an unnamed member of the Saudi royal family.

Alfozan, 35, appeared in court on Monday for the detention hearing.

He was fired and arrested on October 9, facing up to five years in prison on charges of intercepting oral communications.

In a document filed Sunday, the US Attorney's Office alleged that Alfozan, who had worked at OpenAI since 2025, maintained frequent communications with a member of the Saudi royal family.

While the complaint against Alfozan does not allege spying activities, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton implied in a statement last week that the case had national security implications.

"The government's investigation is ongoing and may result in additional serious charges," the new court filing said, adding that the matter is "a concern for the national security of the United States."

"Whether the defendant wanted to record OpenAI meetings to enrich himself by enhancing his own business prospects, or to provide aid (to) a foreign government, or both, his conduct is criminal," the document added.

The unnamed Saudi royal family member tried several times to recruit the engineer for an AI initiative in Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi (Arabia) needs you more then [sic] the US," the person wrote in one WhatsApp exchange, according to the filing. Alfozan responded with "100" -- a common way to indicate agreement.

Before his arrest, Alfozan bought a one-way ticket to Riyadh for October 12, with prosecutors arguing that such a move demonstrated he was a flight risk.

Alfozan's lawyer William Pernik disputes that, saying Alfozan had a US naturalization interview scheduled on November 6.

Alfozan's wife and their baby left the United States on October 10, the day after his arrest.

They used tickets paid for by a Saudi military official, according to prosecutors, noting that the United States and Saudi Arabia do not have an extradition treaty.

AFP