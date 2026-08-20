logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Micron unveils US$10 bln Boise research lab to fuel AI memory chip innovation

INNOVATION
16 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Micron Technology said on Thursday it plans to spend US$10 billion (HK$78 billion) on its newly established research lab at Boise, Idaho, over the next decade to advance memory technologies, develop compute systems and support future chip manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Large memory chipmakers such as Micron, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have been benefiting from a surge in demand from the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure.

Here are some details:

  • Micron Research Labs will bring together customers, academia, government and the broader semiconductor ecosystem to pursue breakthroughs, the company said.
  • The latest investment builds on the more than US$250 billion that Micron had separately committed to manufacturing and R&D across the United States.
  • The lab will be connected to Micron's research and technology footprint across the U.S., Europe, Japan, India, Singapore and Taiwan.
  • Growing adoption of AI workloads and infrastructure buildout have boosted demand for high-bandwidth memory, which rapidly feeds data to AI accelerators, making it a critical component of modern computing infrastructure.
  • The Trump administration has prioritized domestic chip manufacturing in a bid to reduce foreign dependence, boost the economic output and maintain its lead in the AI race.
  • Micron expects to break ground on the facility in 2027, which will be capable of hosting hundreds of researchers and facilitating international conferences and workshops.

Reuters

Micron TechnologylAIreasearch lab

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A humanoid robot is seen at the Agibot booth during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai on June 24, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Global humanoid robot shipments surge 300pc in H1, led by Agibot
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Unitree CEO Wang Xingxing speaks during the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Robots poised for 'ChatGPT moment,' Unitree CEO says
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS
Moderna’s personalized mRNA cancer therapy reduces melanoma recurrence risk in late-stage trial
INNOVATION
19-08-2026 21:15 HKT
AiMOGA robots by Chery Group. REUTERS
Chery's robot unit eyes IPO, targets overseas market for police robots
INNOVATION
19-08-2026 17:02 HKT
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia H200 chips reach China in small shipments, FT reports
INNOVATION
19-08-2026 14:33 HKT
OpenAI slows AI model development after agent hacks Hugging Face during testing
INNOVATION
19-08-2026 10:35 HKT
Anthropic prepares to give CEO Dario Amodei extra voting power ahead of IPO, the Information reports
INNOVATION
19-08-2026 10:21 HKT
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic revenue run rate hits US$65 billion, source says
INNOVATION
18-08-2026 10:16 HKT
Unitree Robotics' new humanoid robot Superman. Unitree Robotics
Unitree Robotics unveils new humanoid robot 'Superman' that can jump 2m high
INNOVATION
17-08-2026 19:36 HKT
A person walks by the Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., May 1, 2025. REUTERS
Trump Administration urges Apple not to buy memory chips from China: WSJ
INNOVATION
16-08-2026 16:49 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
20 hours ago
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
NEWS
20 hours ago
Owner of large dog granted bail over fatal Yuen Long attacks
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.