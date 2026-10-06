BEC updates policy whitepaper for SAF in HK to align with policy address and five-year plan

The Business Environment Council (BEC) outlined a tailored roadmap to scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) adoption, and to develop an internationally competitive SAF value chain in Hong Kong in its policy whitepaper on updated sustainable aviation fuel strategy for Hong Kong.

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The policy whitepaper aims to provide a practical roadmap for scaling SAF adoption, while safeguarding Hong Kong ’s competitiveness and supporting the sustainable development of the broader aviation value chain.

Proposed actions are structured around three foundational pillars: affordability, supply security and sustainability. Recommendations encompass demand-side measures to stimulate the market, supply-side measures to strengthen fuel availability and infrastructure, and ecosystem enablers to support regulatory clarity, financing and policy development.

These recommendations support the priorities outlined in the 2026 Policy Address and First Five-Year Plan, including achieving a 1 percent to 3 percent SAF consumption ratio for flights departing from Hong Kong by 2030.

"BEC will continue working with the government and industry stakeholders to advance SAF adoption in a way that strengthens Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international aviation hub while supporting the long-term development of a sustainable SAF value chain,”said Simon Ng, chief executive of BEC.