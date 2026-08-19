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INNOVATION

Nvidia H200 chips reach China in small shipments, FT reports

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Small batches of Nvidia's H200 chips, one of the company's most powerful AI chips, have been allowed to enter mainland China, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

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ByteDance and Tencent (0700) have each received about 10,000 H200 processors in recent weeks, while a few other Chinese technology firms could soon secure similar shipments, the report said.

Although the US has cleared the companies to purchase up to 100,000 H200 chips each, Beijing wants them to keep the hardware outside mainland China to support the growth of domestic chipmakers, according to the FT report.

The report added that Chinese regulators have told companies they can ship the processors to Hong Kong, which operates outside mainland China's customs border, and use them there.

Last month, a top US official told Congress that a small number of Nvidia H200 chips had been shipped to China.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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