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FINANCE

Broadcom to lend Anthropic up to US$42 billion to lease its chips, filing says

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Broadcom logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
A Broadcom logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Anthropic’s IPO prospectus documents extensive partnerships with a handful of big tech firms. One stands out: chip maker Broadcom.

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The company's relationship with Anthropic spans compute supply, equipment leasing and financing -- giving the semiconductor company a central role in Anthropic's infrastructure buildout. That differentiates it from other major partners and investors such as Amazon which primarily provide cloud infrastructure and distribution for Anthropic's model Claude.

As part of that complex relationship, revealed in the IPO filing, Broadcom has agreed to lend Anthropic up to US$42 billion to finance infrastructure spending.

In turn, Anthropic stands to become the largest customer in Broadcom’s bread-and-butter chip design business next year, making their relationship a prime example of the reciprocal spending that has animated AI skeptics on Wall Street, even as the AI lab readies a public offering that could see it valued at US$2 trillion.

"It feels that there's quite a concentrated bet right now on two companies being able to generate enough revenues to support all the financing that's happened," said Robert Leitao, managing partner of Rothschild & Co.

As part of the financing arrangement, Broadcom could designate a financing partner, and the debt instruments could be converted into Anthropic shares. Anthropic said in its filing it doesn't expect any notes to be sold before it completes its IPO.

The convertible note Anthropic would issue could finance about a third of the US$125.2 billion commitment the AI lab has made for a five-year lease of tensor processing unit computing capacity.

Alphabet's Google and Broadcom have collaborated on several generations of the TPUs. Anthropic announced in April an expanded partnership with Broadcom and Google that will give it access to multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU compute capacity beginning in 2027.

For Broadcom, the financing arrangement follows what rival Nvidia has done in recent years -- use its strong financial position to help boost chip sales.

"Nvidia is putting in place a massive amount of its balance sheet, and Broadcom is having to follow suit," Seaport Research analyst Jay Goldberg said.

POTENTIAL CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

Anthropic disclosed that Broadcom's role in supplying hardware and acting as a financing partner creates "potential conflicts of interest" that might affect Anthropic's ability to access the computing power needed for its work, according to the prospectus.

The AI lab also warned that Broadcom's decisions around pricing and hardware could affect its ability to procure enough computing infrastructure.

Broadcom did not comment. Anthropic declined to comment.

Related to the convertible debt, Anthropic said it deposited cash into a restricted account for Broadcom's benefit in April 2026 and may be required to contribute additional amounts in certain circumstances, according to the filing.

The company warned that certain payment or performance defaults could make a substantial portion of its lease obligations immediately due while limiting its ability to use the US$42 billion financing facility to cover those payments.

Meanwhile, Anthropic is expected to become Broadcom's largest compute customer in 2027. Broadcom projects AI semiconductor revenue of about US$115 billion in fiscal 2027 and US$230 billion in fiscal 2028.

Reuters

 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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