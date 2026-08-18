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INNOVATION

Anthropic revenue run rate hits US$65 billion, source says

INNOVATION
32 mins ago
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Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS

Anthropic's annual revenue run rate topped US$65 billion (HK$507 billion) by the end of July, a person familiar with ​the matter said on Monday, underscoring the Claude ‌creator's rapid growth ahead of a potential public listing later this year.

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The AI startup's latest revenue run rate — a ​metric that projects annual performance by extrapolating ​current sales levels — was up from the US$47 billion ⁠in May and an extraordinary jump from about US$9 ​billion at the end of 2025.

The company had shared ​the latest figure with investors as part of ongoing financial updates, the person said. Bloomberg first reported the development earlier ​on Monday.

Here are more details:

  • Anthropic is projecting 2028 ​revenue of roughly US$190 billion to $200 billion, with its IPO valuation ‌hinging ⁠on those forecasts, Reuters reported on Friday.

  • The company has emerged as an AI frontrunner as its Claude coding agent gains traction among developers, helping the company draw ​steady enterprise ​dollars.

  • Anthropic earlier this ⁠year confidentially filed for an IPO, as the startup and rival OpenAI race ​to make their market debuts amid ​strong ⁠investor appetite for AI firms.

  • Anthropic was valued at US$965 billion in May after raising $65 billion in its Series ⁠H ​funding round, more than double ​its US$380 billion valuation in February.

Reuters

AnthropicAIrun rate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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