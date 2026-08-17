Unitree Robotics unveils new humanoid robot 'Superman' that can jump 2m high

Unitree Robotics unveiled its new humanoid robot, "Superman," on Monday, featuring multiple performance capabilities that surpass human limits.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a video released by the company, the new robot can achieve a standing high jump of 2 meters and reach a top speed of 12.66 meters per second, with a leg length of 0.85 meters.

These feats surpass the human records of a 1.8-meter standing high jump and a running speed of 12.4 meters per second.

Unitree stated that the brand-new robot was developed in just over three months, and there remains significant room for improvement in the coming months.