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INNOVATION

Unitree Robotics unveils new humanoid robot 'Superman' that can jump 2m high

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Unitree Robotics' new humanoid robot Superman. Unitree Robotics
Unitree Robotics' new humanoid robot Superman. Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics unveiled its new humanoid robot, "Superman," on Monday, featuring multiple performance capabilities that surpass human limits.

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According to a video released by the company, the new robot can achieve a standing high jump of 2 meters and reach a top speed of 12.66 meters per second, with a leg length of 0.85 meters. 

These feats surpass the human records of a 1.8-meter standing high jump and a running speed of 12.4 meters per second.

Unitree stated that the brand-new robot was developed in just over three months, and there remains significant room for improvement in the coming months.

 

Unitree RoboticshumanoidrobotSuperman

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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