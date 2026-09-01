Hugging Face's duck robot powered by a Chinese chip sold over 10,000 units

A new duck robot from artificial intelligence startup Hugging Face's French subsidiary Pollen Robotics, powered by a chip from a Chinese firm, recorded more than 10,000 sales since its launch last week, generating over US$4 million (HK$31.2 million) based on the US$399 unit price.

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The "Microduck" is equipped with its own set of sensors, motors and RK3566 processor from Shanghai-listed Rockchip - a chip that uses technology licensed from British semiconductor designer ARM.

Rockchip's shares closed 4.6 percent higher on Tuesday after surging 10 percent a day ago in the A-share market.

The 25-centimeter-tall robot also has an articulated beak that can pick up objects, while It's able to walk, sit, crouch, get back up from many common falls, and even roller-skate.

Developers can program and train the duck-shaped robot, with its software, simulation tools, and reinforcement-learning stack available for experimentation and further development.

Microduck marks the second robot product made by French startup Pollen Robotics, and the company said it aims to reach 20,000 sales and expects to deliver the products before Christmas.

Its first robot, Reachy Mini, a small desktop robot built for human-robot interaction that launched last spring, sold more than 10,000 units, according to Pollen Robotics.