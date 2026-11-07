logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

RACEDAY FOCUS: Who wants to be favorite in the Sa Sa Ladies' Purse?

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Sa Sa Ladies' Purse racing action. HKJC
Sa Sa Ladies' Purse racing action. HKJC

There is no shortage of class in Sunday's Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse (1,800m), but whoever starts favorite will be trying to end a run of 12 consecutive editions without a winning market leader.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Numbers resumes for his five-year-old campaign looking to establish himself among Hong Kong's leading middle-distance horses, while stablemate and former Derby winner Massive Sovereign comes off a last-start victory and reunites with Zac Purton.

Former champion griffin Sky Jewellery is well placed under the handicap conditions and tackles 1,800 meters for the first time, while Pierre Ng Pang-chi's Le Zonda looks to bounce back after his bid for a fourth straight win came unstuck.

Four favorites won between 2006 and 2013, the last being Endowing at $3.80 for John Size and Tye Angland, but none has succeeded since.

The beaten favorites include Glorious Forever, second at $1.60 in 2018, and Massive Sovereign, sixth at $2.40 in 2024.

Six of those 12 favorites still made the first three, and only three carried topweight.

Ladies' Purse has a habit of going to the wire

The Sa Sa Ladies' Purse has regularly kept the judge busy, with 17 of the past 22 editions decided by half a length or less, including 14 by no more than a neck.

Between 2006 and 2025, 75 percent of Ladies' Purse winners prevailed by half a length or less, compared with 50.1 percent in other Sha Tin turf races over 1,800 meters.

One memorable finish came in 2018, when Time Warp held off his younger brother Glorious Forever by a neck despite conceding 17 pounds. Encountered edged Happy Together by a short head last year.

The barrier draw throws up another curiosity. In nine editions run on the C+3 course since 2016, none of the 45 runners drawn in gates one to five has won.

All nine winners started from barrier six or wider, where Numbers (six), Beauty Joy (nine), Sky Jewellery (12) and Speed Dragon (eight) have drawn this year.

Yet in 61 other C+3 races over the same distance, inside gates had a better strike rate, 10.2 percent against 6.2 percent.

Topweights struggle in the Sa Sa Ladies' Purse

Beauty Joy has carried 135 pounds in three editions of the Sa Sa Ladies' Purse and finished second, seventh and ninth, each time beaten by a horse carrying just 115.

The ten-year-old shoulders the same weight on Sunday, trying to become the first topweight to win since Viva Macau carried 133 pounds under Zac Purton in 2008.

None has succeeded in the 17 editions since. In fact, only one of 41 runners carrying 129 pounds or more has won during that period: Time Warp under 131 in 2018.

Numbers receives six pounds from Beauty Joy but still carries 129, a weight that has produced no winners from seven starters since 2006. He would be the heaviest winner since Time Warp, while four of the past five winners carried 115 or less.

The six-pound weight advantage has helped others before, however. Vaugirard in 2010 and Southern Legend in 2019 both won carrying six pounds less than the topweight, while Happy Together received the same allowance from Beauty Joy last year and finished second.

 

sa sa ladies' purse numbers frankie lor massive sovereign jerry chau zac purton john size

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
The Boom Box (inside), ridden by Vincent Ho, holds out Dazzling Fit (outside) and Jerry Chau. Sing Tao.
Ho barges clear of Chau as fight for IJC places turns fierce
HONG KONG RACING
01-11-2026 21:20 HKT
NIchola Yuen celebrates a treble at Sha Tin's all-weather meeting on Wednesday night. HKJC
Yuen leads the way as locals dominate at Sha Tin
HONG KONG RACING
29-10-2026 08:01 HKT
Saffie Osborne / Sha Tin // 2026 /// Photo by Idol Horse
Globetrotter Saffie Osborne lands in Hong Kong a fan at heart
HONG KONG RACING
06-11-2026 11:09 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: No poster horse for Mile and Cup, and that may be the best news of all
HONG KONG RACING
06-11-2026 11:03 HKT
Hot Delight surges to victory with 128 pounds in Class 3. Sing Tao
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, November 8
HONG KONG RACING
05-11-2026 13:35 HKT
Hot Delight (left) and Mr Incredible (right) line up for an epic head-to-head clash at Sha Tin on Sunday. (HKJC)
Hot Delight and Mr Incredible meet in early Classic Series showdown
HONG KONG RACING
05-11-2026 12:00 HKT
Flying Ting Lok and Andrea Atzeni edge out odds-on favorite Packing Smart in a nail-biting three-way finish.
Atzeni sweats on photo as Flying Ting Lok stuns Packing Smart
HONG KONG RACING
04-11-2026 23:31 HKT
Winning Diamond gets his first win at his 18th start in Happy Valley on Wednesday.
The only way is up for Diamond in the rough after Class 5 breakthrough
HONG KONG RACING
04-11-2026 20:45 HKT
Storming Dragon seen winning at Happy Valley. HKJC
RACEDAY FOCUS: Purton's perfect switch run on the line with Storming Dragon
HONG KONG RACING
03-11-2026 22:56 HKT
Packing Smart trials on Sha Tin's all-weather track. Sing Tao
Packing Smart offers Hayes chance to end Happy Valley debutant drought
HONG KONG RACING
03-11-2026 22:48 HKT
(Photo from Threads)
Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary
NEWS
06-11-2026 13:43 HKT
Malaysian police bust call center scamming HK residents, 18 Taiwanese arrested with HK police uniforms seized
WORLD
13 hours ago
Canada expected to clear HK 'lifeboat' PR backlog by 2027 under new immigration plan
NEWS
06-11-2026 12:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.