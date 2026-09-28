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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Jockey Club takes Six Up overseas for first time

HONG KONG RACING
2 hours ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Hong Kong punters will be able to play Six Up on overseas racing for the first time next month as the Jockey Club expands the bet beyond local meetings.

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The first overseas Six Up will be offered on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Day on October 4 and will cover the six Group 1 races on the card.

It is the first time one of Hong Kong’s best-known multi-race pools has been extended to simulcast racing.

The Club plans to offer Six Up on selected overseas meetings that stage at least six races, although the next meetings to carry the pool have yet to be announced.

Double Trio will also receive an overseas expansion. Designated simulcast meetings will be able to offer more than two Double Trio pools on the same card.

The changes will extend to Hong Kong racing from October 11. Local meetings of 10 races or more will carry a second Six Up on the first six races, giving punters two separate chances to play the bet on the same card for the first time.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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