logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

RACEDAY FOCUS: Mo-Leung combo striking hot as Cruz edges closer

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Cody Mo and Derek Lueng celebrating the win of Spicy Spangle at Happy Valley. Sing Tao.
Cody Mo and Derek Lueng celebrating the win of Spicy Spangle at Happy Valley. Sing Tao.

Mo and Leung proving a potent combination

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On the eve of Cody Mo Wai-kit’s birthday, Hong Kong racing’s old “birthday winner” line will inevitably get a run, but Mo hardly needs the folklore to make his case on Sunday.

He has trained exactly one winner at each of the season’s five meetings, and Derek Leung Ka-chun has supplied three of them.

Leung is three wins and a second from eight rides for Mo, a 50 percent quinella strike rate, and the pair combine five times on Sunday through Rising Elite, Draco, Bucephalas, Flying Knight and Aeris Nova.

Mo’s 32 runners have produced five wins, four seconds and three thirds despite carrying a combined market expectation of only 2.33 winners, while just one has started favorite.

There has been no single big meeting inflating the figures either: Mo has beaten market expectation at all five fixtures.

Leung’s eight rides for Mo carried an expectation of only 0.63 wins and produced three.

Cruz knocking on the door

Tony Cruz remains winless after 37 runners, but the number does not tell the full story of how his horses have started the season.

His runners have produced four seconds, five thirds and four fourths, while 19 of the 37 have finished within three lengths of the winner. The median beaten margin is three lengths.

Several have come within a stride of ending the drought after Tycoon Resources was beaten a head, Beauty Crescent a short head when finishing third, Windlord three-quarters of a length and Bright Mortar 1¼ lengths when finishing second earlier this month.

The betting market has also suggested the breakthrough should have arrived by now. Wednesday night was another example, as Cruz saddled seven runners at Happy Valley for a best result of second and two fourths.

Bright Mortar returns on Sunday with another chance to get Cruz off the mark, while the veteran trainer also saddles four other runners, including intriguing debutant Four Stars Align, who has continued to catch the eye at the trials.

Déjà vu on the card

Twenty-four of Sunday’s runners were on this card 12 months ago, and five of them won.

Flowing Riches, Speedy Smartie, Little Paradise, Lucky Sam Gor and Beauty Crescent all scored at the corresponding meeting last season and return looking to repeat the dose.

Race 8 carries the strongest echo of last year. Patch Of Theta and Copartner Prance both contested the Celebration Cup, finishing sixth and second respectively, while Little Paradise won the Class 3 1,200 meter race earlier on the program to deliver Jimm Ting Koon-ho's first winner of the season which he is in the same situation today on zero wins from 11 runners but three second place finishes edging him close.

There were several other near misses among Sunday’s returning runners. Daily Trophy and Notthesillyone both finished third at this meeting last year, Double Bingo was second and Mr Good Vibes fourth.

The overlap stretches from Race 1 through to the finale, an unusually large returning cast for the same fixture 12 months apart.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Invincible Ibis impresses over 1,400m. Sing Tao.
Invincible Ibis seeks rare Derby winner success in Celebration Cup
HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago
Luke Ferraris. Photo by HKJC
Luke Ferraris gets the grown-up Invincible Ibis back
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 19:25 HKT
MEISHO JINRAI, MIRAI IWATA / Hanshin // 2026 /// Photo by JRA
Hard penalties are needed to stop "brutal" interference
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 17:32 HKT
HIGHWAYMAN, SAFFIE OSBORNE / G1 St Leger // Doncaster /// 2026 //// Photo by HKJC
Osborne leads star quartet heading for Hong Kong
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 16:42 HKT
Little Paradise surges to a Class 2 win at Sha Tin. Sing Tao
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, September 27
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 14:17 HKT
Nichola Yuen celebrates her first Happy Valley winner. Sing Tao.
Yuen eyes momentum after Happy Valley breakthrough
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 00:43 HKT
Red Brick Fighter gets his first win under Jerry Chau. Sing Tao.
Red Brick Warrior finds his early speed – and a first win
HONG KONG RACING
24-09-2026 00:06 HKT
Ka Ying Rising arrives in Sydney, Australia. HKJC
From Boos To Silence: Ka Ying Rising eases into Everest title defense
HONG KONG RACING
23-09-2026 09:06 HKT
Jerry Chau. HKJC
Jerry Chau expects season to pick up the pace after slow start
HONG KONG RACING
22-09-2026 19:55 HKT
RACEDAY FOCUS: Purton beats market as Tsui catches eye and favorite faces intriguing stat
HONG KONG RACING
22-09-2026 19:48 HKT
(File photo)
Mid-Autumn early release tier list sparks debate among Hong Kong workers
NEWS
23 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
MTR extends Mid-Autumn Festival services into early hours as trams and buses boost frequency
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.