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GOSSIP

Rumours link Olympic champion Eileen Gu to LVMH heir after Lisa split speculation

GOSSIP
49 mins ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu has become the subject of online speculation linking her romantically to LVMH heir Frederic Arnault, after rumours emerged that the French billionaire's son had ended his relationship with Blackpink's Lisa.

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The rumour trended on Weibo on Sunday, though some netizens noted the two had been linked as early as 2022 when Gu sat between the Arnault brothers at a Paris Fashion Week show.

Gu has attended multiple Louis Vuitton events and fashion shows, with most public interactions with Arnault occurring at brand functions. No private dating evidence has surfaced.

The speculation follows earlier reports that Arnault and Lisa had unfollowed each other on social media, with Arnault's brother also unfollowing the K-pop star.

Eileen Gu Frederic Arnault rumour

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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