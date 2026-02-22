logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Eileen Gu makes history with Olympic freeski halfpipe gold

SPORTS UPDATES
22-02-2026 21:31 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 22, 2026. (AFP)
Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 22, 2026. (AFP)
Eileen GuhalfpipefreeskiWinter Games

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Adam Edelman of Israel, Menachem Chen of Israel, Uri Zisman of Israel, Omer Katz of Israel in action during Heat 1. (Reuters)
Israel disqualifies its own bobsleigh team from Winter Olympics after false illness claim
WORLD
23-02-2026 13:56 HKT
China's Eileen Gu takes photos with attendees after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
At halfpipe, neither US-born Olympic medal favorite competes for U.S. Eileen Gu takes the heat
CHINA
21-02-2026 17:46 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 14, 2026. Ailing Eileen Gu of China reacts after her third run of Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gu reaches Olympic halfpipe final after horror crash mars qualifiers
CHINA
20-02-2026 11:06 HKT
Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP This photo taken on December 11, 2025 shows China's Gu Ailing Eileen speaking to journalists as she competes in the 2025-2026 FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei province.
Eileen Gu - Olympic champion who bestrides rivals US, China
CHINA
30-01-2026 11:23 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Previews - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - January 27, 2026 General view of Palazzo del Ghiaccio, which will host the curling competitions ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Olympics-Italy's Winter Games security plan keeps US ICE in advisory role
WORLD
29-01-2026 18:59 HKT
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Gold medalist Eileen Gu Ailing of China poses during the awards ceremony for the women’s halfpipe finals at FIS Freeski World Cup 2025 in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Luo Yuan/Xinhua via AP, File)
Eileen Gu returns to Olympic mountain in China and wins freeski debut in Shaun White's Snow League
CHINA
06-12-2025 15:03 HKT
This photo taken on Dec 4, 2025 shows a lantern holding the flame of 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Winter Games at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy. (PHOTO / XINHUA)
Flame for the Winter Games to be lit at Italy's presidential palace
WORLD
05-12-2025 20:50 HKT
Russian teams remain banned from competing at 2026 Winter Games
SPORTS UPDATES
27-05-2025 18:17 HKT
(Photo from Xinhua)
Coleman Wong loses tight ATP Mexican Open first-round battle to Vacherot
SPORTS UPDATES
24-02-2026 17:00 HKT
Igor Tudor makes his debut as interim Tottenham boss in the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal. AP
Tudor confident Spurs can beat the drop despite derby defeat
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 20:35 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.