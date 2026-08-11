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GOSSIP

ENHYPEN’s NI-KI sparks backlash after first appearance since fan’s death

GOSSIP
17 hours ago
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Korean boy band ENHYPEN’s Japanese member Nishimura Riki (NI-KI) has sparked controversy following his first public appearance since the death of a 26-year-old Japanese fan who allegedly died amid online bullying.

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NI-KI took the stage with ENHYPEN at their “BLOOD SAGA” world tour concert in Busan last Saturday (Aug 8), appearing energetic and smiling as he interacted with members and fans.

During the show, he told fans: “ENGENE and us really share the same feelings, so let’s create more unforgettable memories together.”

His seemingly cheerful demeanor drew mixed reactions online, with some fans accusing him of appearing insensitive to the death of a fan known as Mina.

Others defended NI-KI, saying he was simply carrying out a previously scheduled performance and that appearing professional on stage did not necessarily reflect his feelings in private.

The controversy stems from a July 30 livestream, during which NI-KI reportedly said some fans “only want attention,” without referring to anyone by name.

Online claims later linked the remarks to Mina, who was reportedly subjected to criticism and hostile messages before closing her fan account on August 1. She reportedly died by suicide during a livestream four days later.

The alleged connection between NI-KI’s remarks and Mina’s death has not been independently verified.

ENHYPEN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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