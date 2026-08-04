Daniel Wu dons wig for ad shoot while eyeing first HK Film Award Best Actor win

Hong Kong-American actor Daniel Wu has reportedly landed a seven-figure advertising deal while filming in Hong Kong, as he continues work on Twilight of the Warriors: The Final Chapter and sets his sights on winning his first Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor, according to East Week, the sister publication of The Standard.

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The 51-year-old actor, who rose to fame with Bishonen in 1998, recently returned to Hong Kong to film the highly anticipated sequel. To prepare for the role, Wu shaved his head almost completely after reportedly asking director Soi Cheang for a more intimidating look.

However, during a commercial shoot in Central, Wu appeared with a full head of short hair after donning a custom-made wig, reportedly commissioned by an international brand to preserve his sporty image.

He was seen filming in a bright orange waterproof jacket as crew members repeatedly sprayed him with water while he ran through the streets. Despite the summer heat, Wu spent about an hour filming before production was briefly interrupted by heavy rain. Between takes, he cooled off with handheld fans before returning to work.

According to the report, Wu is juggling the demanding film shoot with commercial commitments. He has been performing his own action scenes for Twilight of the Warriors: The Final Chapter, enduring long shooting days and physically demanding fight sequences. Cheang reportedly approved a one-day break for the actor to complete the advertisement, which is said to have earned him a fee approaching seven figures.

Wu was honored with the Star Asia Award at the New York Asian Film Festival last month for his performance in Cold War 1994. During his acceptance speech, he said that although he was born and raised in the United States and had worked in Hollywood, he would always consider himself a Hong Kong actor.

According to industry sources, Wu remains determined to win his first Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor after receiving multiple nominations over the years without taking home the prize. The sources said he viewed Twilight of the Warriors: The Final Chapter as a role with strong awards potential, while Cold War 1994 has further strengthened his standing as a contender. Together, the two films have made him one of the early favorites for next year's Best Actor race.