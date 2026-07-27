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GOSSIP

Moon Lau speaks out on ‘anti-wolf list’ rumors, praises three male stars as gentlemen

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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TVB actress Moon Lau Pui-yuet has addressed rumors of an alleged “anti-wolf list” circulating in the entertainment industry, claiming some female performers have shared upsetting experiences of feeling uncomfortable during intimate scenes.

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Lau, who stars in TVB drama Deadly Sins, spoke about filming romantic scenes during a promotional event for the series’ finale. She said she had heard that a list allegedly naming certain male artists had been circulated among industry insiders, though she did not identify anyone on the rumored list.

The actress said some female colleagues and friends had previously complained about situations where a lack of communication before filming resulted in unwanted physical contact, leaving them angry and distressed.

Lau urged actresses, regardless of their experience level, to speak up if they feel uncomfortable on set, stressing that performers should have the right to reject actions that cross their boundaries.

Despite the rumors, Lau said she has been fortunate to work with many professional male co-stars. She singled out Bosco Wong Chung-chak, Kenneth Ma Kwok-ming and Ruco Chan Chin-ping for praise, describing them as “gentlemen” who would discuss intimate scenes in detail beforehand and ensure their co-stars felt comfortable.

She added that clear communication between actors before filming was key to preventing misunderstandings and maintaining professionalism on set.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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