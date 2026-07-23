NewJeans marks fourth anniversary amid comeback speculation

South Korean girl group NewJeans, once dubbed the "monster rookie," marked its fourth debut anniversary on Wednesday (Jul 22), with agency ADOR releasing a commemorative video that fueled speculation the group may soon resume activities.

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Released on ADOR's official YouTube channel, the anniversary video notably featured Minji, whose return has yet to be finalized amid the group's ongoing contract dispute. She appeared first in the video, followed by Hanni, Hyein and Haerin. ADOR also shared a four-member group photo and individual images on its official Instagram account, further fueling speculation among fans, known as Bunnies, that the group could be preparing for a comeback.

ADOR releases NewJeans’ 4th anniversary video, featuring the four members (from left) Haerin, Hyein, Minji and Hanni

ADOR said the video was released to celebrate NewJeans' fourth anniversary with fans, adding that specific plans and the direction of the group's future activities would be announced after further discussions with the members.

Meanwhile, Danielle also marked the occasion by sharing two new photos on Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote that while life can sometimes become cloudy, "the light will eventually return," a message many fans interpreted as one of hope amid the group's uncertain future.

Danielle shares new photos on Instagram