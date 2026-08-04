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GOSSIP

Grace Chan 'heartbroken' after son splashed with cream in cinema row

GOSSIP
1 hour ago
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Former Miss Hong Kong and actress Grace Chan Hoi-lam has responded to a viral online post accusing her sons of disruptive behavior at a cinema, confirming that her six-year-old son was later splashed with a cream-like substance during the outing. She said the incident left her "heartbroken" and that the family has reported the case to police.

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The incident stemmed from an online post accusing Chan's three sons of talking loudly and disrupting other moviegoers while watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Admiralty last week. While some netizens criticized the actress for failing to stop the children, others claimed one of her sons had been assaulted after the screening.

Speaking while filming a television program on Tuesday (Aug 4), Chan apologized if her children's behavior had disturbed other patrons.

"If my children were too loud and affected other people's viewing experience, I sincerely apologize," she said, adding that young children can become excited during films but that parents should also be mindful of others in public.

Chan confirmed that the "cream incident" had taken place, saying her second son was frightened after being splashed with the substance. She said the family had filed a police report but declined to comment further as the case is under investigation.

According to local media reports, the boy accidentally kicked the back of a female moviegoer's seat during the screening. Chan reportedly apologized at the time, but the woman allegedly confronted the family after the film and poured an unidentified cream-like substance over the child's head before leaving.

Police have classified the case as common assault and are searching for a mainland Chinese woman in connection with the incident.

Chan said another mother at the cinema immediately came to help by offering tissues after the incident.

She said she and her husband, actor Kevin Cheng, had reassured their children while reminding them to be more considerate in public.

Chan acknowledged that her family's public profile meant their actions were often subject to greater scrutiny.

"My son is only six years old. He's a very innocent child, so seeing him hurt like this was heartbreaking," she said.

She added that the incident would not stop the family from taking their children to the cinema, saying it was important to move forward rather than let fear take over. Chan also said she would continue reminding her children to keep their voices down and be respectful of others in public.

Grace Chan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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