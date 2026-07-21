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GOSSIP

Patrick Tse estate rumours swirl; Brigitte Lin fan club hits back at online claims

GOSSIP
34 mins ago
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Following the death of Hong Kong screen legend Patrick Tse on July 16 at age 89, unverified rumours about his estate have circulated widely on mainland social media, with Brigitte Lin's fan club speaking out against claims that the actress was involved.

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Tse, who was cremated on Monday under his birth name Tse Ka-yuk, is believed to have left behind assets including stocks, property and copyrights worth over HK$100 million, according to reports.

Mainland social media users claimed, citing "Hong Kong media reports," that Tse had left 90 percent of his estate to his grandsons Lucas and Quintus, the sons of Cecilia Cheung and Nicholas Tse, with Cheung holding trusteeship. The remaining 10 percent was said to be divided between Nicholas and Jennifer Tse. Brigitte Lin was also reportedly mentioned as having some role in managing the estate.

Brigitte Lin's official fan club on Weibo issued a statement denying the claims, pointing out that "Lin has never collaborated with Patrick Tse in any film" and that claims of a close friendship were baseless. The fan club criticised media outlets for fabricating stories, adding: "News should be based on facts. That is also a sign of respect for Patrick Tse."

Patrick Tse estate rumours Brigitte Lin

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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